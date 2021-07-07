MSHP Reports Seven Traffic Fatalities, One Boating Fatality, & No Drownings Over July Fourth Holiday Counting Period

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that troopers worked 312 traffic crashes, which included 124 injuries and seven fatalities. Troopers also made 144 DWI arrests and 81 drug arrests over the holiday weekend. They also worked 12 boating crashes, which included four injuries and one fatality. Troopers made eight BWI arrests and 43 drug arrests. There were no drownings over the holiday weekend. The 2021 July Fourth holiday counting period began at 6 p.m., Friday, July 2, and ended at 11:59 p.m., Monday, July 5, 2021. Traffic fatalities occurred in the Troop C, Weldon Spring, Troop D, Springfield, Troop F, Jefferson City, and Troop G, Willow Springs, areas. Troopers worked all seven traffic fatalities. Learn more:

https://notes.mshp.dps.mo.gov/si01/si01p001.nsf/9300de8f24f618a68625729800536892/2138e37b069931298625870a00547f77?OpenDocument

