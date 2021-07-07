Wappapello man dies after incident on Wappapello Lake

A Wappapello man has died following an incident over the weekend on Wappapello Lake. Officials with the Missouri State Highway Patrol report that 43-year-old Bo Boswell suffered a medical incident Saturday afternoon while swimming at Wappapello Lake and went under the water. Boswell struggled in the water before he was able to board a boat. He then became unconscious. Boswell was transported to an area boat ramp, where officials performed CPR. He was then transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

