Wednesday, July 7th, 2021

Pittsboro, NC — A man who was being hunted by North Carolina cops this weekend stole a TV news car then crashed head-on into a police cruiser. 19-year-old Marcus Brown was one of four men on the run from cops in rural Pittsboro on Saturday when he approached a reporter and photographer from WRAL — and offered a wad of cash for a ride to a gas station.

“We said that those were both news units and he couldn’t ride with us because he didn’t have a station ID, that was really an excuse to hope that he would get away from us,” reporter Keenan Willard said in a broadcasted segment. “He seemed to agree, he started walking away,” Willard went on. “And he just lunged into my car, jumped in the front seat and peeled out of there up Highway 64, just took off. We were both in shock.”

But a nearby cop gave chase and Brown found himself in his second car chase of the day. This one only lasted five minutes before he slammed the news car head first into a police car. The four men ran from the vehicle after a chase, causing a lockdown of the area and sparking a large police presence in the region. All were arrested Saturday and Sunday. Brown was charged with stealing the car, fleeing, and possession of a weapon of mass destruction.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!