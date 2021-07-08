Cape ambulance collides into telephone pole after two-vehicle crash

The Southeast Missourian reports that an ambulance transporting a patient was involved in a two-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon. The ambulance was headed south on North Mount Auburn Road at the corner of North Mount Auburn Road and Hopper Road when the crash occurred. The driver of the second vehicle turned left off Hopper Road onto North Mount Auburn as the ambulance crossed the intersection. The ambulance then hit a telephone pole on the driver’s side head on. No one involved in the crash sustained serious injuries. The driver of the second vehicle was transported to a nearby hospital with minor injuries. A second ambulance came to the scene and transported the patient who was in the ambulance involved in the crash. The ambulance was towed away at approximately 1:30 p.m.

