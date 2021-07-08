Governor Parson Signs SB 51: Providing Health Care Providers, Others Protections Against COVID-19 Related Civil Action

Yesterday, Governor Mike Parson signed SB 51 into law, which protects health care providers, businesses, religious organizations, and others from being held liable in COVID-19 exposure civil actions. SB 51 limits liability for COVID-19 exposure claims unless the defendant engaged in reckless or willful misconduct that caused an actual exposure and resulted in personal injury. These protections are extended to health care providers, manufacturers, and others who may have altered their practices to accommodate the changing needs of patients and customers during the COVID-19 crisis.

“When COVID-19 first struck Missouri, health care providers, manufacturers, businesses, churches, schools, and other entities quickly altered their operations to protect public health and accommodate the needs of Missourians, and they should not be penalized for their efforts,” Governor Parson said. “SB 51 will protect those who helped protect us during some of the hardest days of the pandemic, and I thank Senator Luetkemeyer, Senator White, and Representative Wiemann for getting this legislation passed to prevent these unnecessary and frivolous lawsuits.”

For more information on SB 51, click here.

Governor Parson also signed three additional bills into law.

SB 126 – Relating to the Sale of Intoxicating Liquors:

Clarifies requirements for alcohol-related retailers and distributors, allows for the sale of drinks to go in certain circumstances, and updates the hours in which alcohol can be sold.

SB 303 – Relating to Workers Compensation:

Allows for electronic payments of workers compensation and for the electronic submission of certain workers’ compensation documents, changes the prioritization schedule for the Second Injury Fund and extends the sunset on the Fund surcharge, and provides a process for which insolvent self-insurers’ outstanding obligations can be administered.

HB 604 – Relating to the Regulation of Insurance:

Changes statute related to long-term care insurance policies, modifies Missouri’s valued policy law, and modifies the statutory threshold for settlements involving minors that require court approval.For more information on the above bills visit the Missouri Senate or House website.

