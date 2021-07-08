Missouri Labor Officials Will Review Federal Unemployment Overpayments for Possible Waiver

Missouri Labor officials have announced that they’re starting a process for Missourians who received unemployment overpayments to apply for a potential waiver. The state Department of Labor and Industrial Relations (DOLIR) emphasizes that this involves non-fraud federal unemployment overpayments. State Representative Peter Merideth has been urging DOLIR to waive the federal portion.

State Labor Department spokeswoman Maura Browning says that 47-thousand Missourians may be eligible to apply, with unemployment overpayments totaling 151-million dollars. Browning says state law does not authorize a waiver of recovery for state unemployment benefit overpayments.

