1 dead in Williamson County crash that also injured 7-year-old girl and 1 other

A 73-year-old Metropolis man has died following injuries from a head-on collision Wednesday night in Williamson County. The man’s car crossed the centerline of Illinois Route 148 north of Flatts School Road near Crab Orchard Lake just before 11 p.m. Wednesday. His vehicle collided with another driven by 31-year-old Ashley Baity, of Ozark. Baity and a 7-year-old female passenger were both taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The Metropolis man was airlifted to an area hospital where he died from his injuries. The deceased’s name is being withheld pending notification of relatives. You can learn more at thesouthern.com.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!