Friday, July 9th, 2021

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

Auburn, ME — Two employees of a fast food place in Maine are facing drug charges after a customer found a prescription medication used to treat opioid addiction inside her son’s Happy Meal box. Mom Shirlee Marchesseault said her “blood was boiling” when she discovered Suboxone packets nestled alongside her 11-year-old’s toy and Nuggets.

“I didn’t even know what to do,” Marchesseault told the outlet about the June 30th incident. Auburn Police on Wednesday alleged that one of the fast-food workers had illegally sold the drugs to the other — who then unknowingly dropped them into the kid’s meal. Investigators found that the packets had allegedly fallen out of employee Michael Sevey’s shirt pocket as he was manning the drive-thru window of the Auburn restaurant.

Sevey, 43, allegedly got the Suboxone from another staffer, 23-year-old Mariah Grant. Sevey was charged with unlawful possession of drugs, and Grant was charged with unlawful drug trafficking. Both are scheduled to appear in court on November 3rd. It was unclear if the two had retained attorneys.

