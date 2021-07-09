Jackson drowning victim identified
The man who drowned in Jackson City Park’s Rotary Lake on Sunday night during the city’s Fourth of July fireworks display has been identified as 58-year-old Kenneth Pair of Jackson. Pair’s identity was released Wednesday by the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Pair was the sixth drowning victim in Troop E this year. Eyewitnesses said Pair left his dog and other possessions in a small pavilion next to the lake and walked into the water at about 9:40 p.m. Sunday, submerged about 40 feet from shore and did not resurface. His body was recovered several hours later in about 6 feet of water. An investigation by Jackson police and fire departments has not determined why Pair walked into the lake. You can learn more in the Southeast Missourian.