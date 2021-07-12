Cape Fire Crews respond to motorcycle fire

The Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to a motorcycle on fire inside of a residential garage on Hopper Road Friday morning. Arriving fire department units were met with fire and smoke coming from the garage area and then extending into the attic area. Fire crews quickly knocked down the fire with several hose lines. All occupants escaped the fire with no injuries. Firefighters were on scene for about 3 hours. The fire is under investigation, but is not considered suspicious. There was moderate damage, estimated at $136,000.

