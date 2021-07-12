Tornado in Dexter results in no injuries

Saturday evening an EF-2 tornado hit Dexter. As of yesterday morning there have been no storm related injuries reported. Numerous homes have been damaged as a result of the storm. Dexter City Administrator Trevor Pulley is asking that all residents stay away from storm damaged areas. Although 95 percent of the roads are reopened the sightseers are causing issues. Pulley said he was informed by Ameren Missouri that all power will be restored within 48 hours. He said city crews are working to remove debris. The Stoddard County Ambulance District received mutual aid Saturday evening in the transfer of patients from SoutheastHEALTH of Stoddard County which was impacted by the storm. You can learn more in the Dexter Statesman.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!