People are calling and saying they are with local law enforcement departments and collecting money over the phone. Sergeant Joey Hann has confirmed that the Cape Girardeau Police Department has had reports of this scam locally. Neither the local Police Department or the local Sheriff’s office are soliciting donations via telephone. He advises you to refrain from sending these callers any money or offering these callers any financial information over the phone.

