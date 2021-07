Acting health director Robert Knodell says enough ventilators are available to hospitals that need them. Knodell says the COVID-19 information campaign, local partnerships and most efforts for the state are to get people vaccinated.

The vaccine education ads will be in the media into the fall, including during major sports events aired in Missouri including NASCAR, MLB games, and the Olympics.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!