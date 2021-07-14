Dexter Hospital Storm Damage Update

SoutheastHEALTH is continuing its damage assessment and repair plans following an EF2 tornado that moved through the Dexter area Saturday night, causing damage to Southeast Health Center of Stoddard County. A Command Center has been set up at the Dexter hospital and will remain an active resource until all hospital and clinic services are back to full function.

The following information outlines their progress:

Structural engineers have evaluated the building with a good overall report. Major progress has been made to repair roof leaks. Once complete, clean up will begin in inpatient/outpatient units.

It is SoutheastHEALTH’s goal to restore Emergency Services operations as soon as possible. With current resources on site, it is likely that this goal will be achieved within 24 hours.

Power to the hospital and adjacent medical office building was restored Tuesday morning, and emergency generators have been shut down.

Front entrance damage is being repaired. They expect the automatic doors to be fully functional later this week.

Final calibrations are being made to restore Lab and Radiology services.

Following Emergency Services restoration, they hope to reopen the Behavioral Health Unit and Inpatient/Same Day Infusion Services in quick order.

They continue to be on full facility diversion until further notice. In the meantime, the closest ER departments are in Poplar Bluff and Sikeston, both about 20 miles from Dexter. The Stoddard County EMS Service was not impacted by the tornado.

