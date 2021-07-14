Missouri to announce coronavirus vaccination incentives soon

Governor Parson says he hopes to announce in a few days a state effort to incentivize Missourians to get their COVID-19 vaccination. During an event yesterday in Jefferson City, Parson said the plan is being carefully crafted.

He also wants the plan to help make progress on ending the pandemic. Yesterday, the state reported nearly 23-hundred new coronavirus cases and about 12-hundred patients in a Missouri hospital being treated for the virus.

