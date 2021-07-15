Gov. Parson signs wide-ranging public safety bill

Yesterday, Governor Mike Parson approved a police reform bill in Missouri. Bill sponsor State Senator Tony Luetkemeyer says this wide-ranging bill bans chokeholds and police misconduct, among other things. The senator says the chokeholds ban had support from the law enforcement community.

The bill relaxes the residency requirement for Kansas City police to help them hire more officers. The bipartisan law enforcement bill passed the House and Senate easily. One of the measures in the bill toughens penalties to protect police families. The new law also tracks police misconduct and increases the salary scale for Sheriffs across the state. The legislation includes the Critical Incident Stress Management Program through DPS to provide services to police officers dealing with stress and potential psychological trauma resulting from serving on the job.

