Parson responds to Chicago travel restrictions on MO

Chicago has reinstated its COVID-19 travel order for Missouri. The windy city is requiring any unvaccinated people traveling from Missouri to get a negative coronavirus test result no more than 72 hours prior to arrival in Chicago or quarantine for a 10-day period upon arrival. During an event Tuesday in Jefferson City, Governor Parson weighed in on Chicago’s travel restriction.

The travel restrictions go into effect on Friday. Arkansas is the only other state added to the travel advisory.

