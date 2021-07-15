Southeast Missouri Congressman Jason Smith Tours Tornado-Damaged Dexter

A command center has been established at the hospital in Dexter, which took a direct hit from Saturday evening’s EF-2 tornado. The tornado blew out windows and ceiling panels. Congressman Jason Smith, who toured the hospital on Tuesday, says the facility sustained extensive damage and remains closed.

22 patients and 40 staff members at Southeast Health were evacuated after the tornado. The National Weather Service Paducah office says the tornado also damaged numerous vehicles that were parked at the Dexter hospital.

