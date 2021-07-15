Youths allegedly damage vehicle in downtown Cape

A group of apparent teenagers allegedly damaged at least one vehicle in downtown Cape Girardeau on Monday by throwing items onto the vehicle from a rooftop. Patrick and Meri Bond of Cape Girardeau were at Rude Dog Pub participating in a darts league when someone at the pub who had stepped outside told those in the pub about the teens throwing items from the Sugar Chic roof, noting a vehicle had just been hit with a ladder. Meri Bond said one of the other thrown items was a martini shaker. Their 2018 Nissan Rogue sustained damage to the roof, where the ladder hit it, and the passenger side of the windshield. Other damage in the area included a loft apartment’s window air-conditioning unit. It was unclear how the teens gained access to the rooftops. Police arrived at the scene but did not locate them. You can learn more in the Southeast Missourian.

