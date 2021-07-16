One dead following house fire in Sikeston

One person is dead following a house fire Wednesday in Sikeston. At around 1:20 p.m. Wednesday, officers with Sikeston Department of Public Safety’s Fire Division were dispatched to a structure fire on Francis Street in Heckemeyer Acres. When crews arrived on scene, there was heavy smoke and flames. They had a report of one subject still inside the residence. Two people were able to escape out of the house. Fire crews located the subject inside and were able to pull the person out. EMS began treatment, and the subject was transported to Missouri Delta Medical Center where they were later pronounced dead. The identity of the person is being withheld as next of kin are still being notified. The cause of the fire is under investigation, and the state fire marshal has been called to investigate. The house received heavy smoke damage with minimum to moderate fire damage. You can learn more in the Standard Democrat.

