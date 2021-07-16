State Senator Denny Hoskins Aims to File Esports Legislation in 2022
A key Missouri lawmaker plans to pre-file gaming legislation in December that will include an esports provision. Senate Economic Development Committee Chairman Denny Hoskins said that there is a surge in interest in esports, which is competitive video gaming.
Senator Hoskins will file sports wagering legislation for Missouri’s 2022 legislative session, and says it will include a provision for betting on esports. Hoskins has returned to Warrensburg from this week’s National Council of Legislators from Gaming States conference in Chicago.