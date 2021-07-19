Blunt asks Labor Secretary to follow Missouri example in workforce development

US Labor Secretary Marty Walsh visited St. Louis last week to hear more about the need to invest in healthcare hiring. Missouri Senator Roy Blunt questioned Walsh about his budget and workforce priorities, including doing what Missouri is doing to make it easier for military spouses to use their professional licenses in other states they must move to.

Blunt also offered the example of Missouri’s apprenticeship programs. Health Care workforce training and hiring was the topic of Walsh’s trip to Missouri where he met with Congresswoman Cori Bush and union groups.

