If you have had COVID-19, should you still get vaccinated? MO doctor says yes
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend people who have already had the coronavirus to still get vaccinated. During a press conference last week, Mercy Springfield Hospital’s infectious disease specialist, Dr. William Sistrunk said the COVID-19 vaccination adds a longer lasting immune response.
Missouri reported more than 23-hundred new coronavirus cases Thursday and many of the cases are due to the highly-contagious delta variant infecting mainly unvaccinated people. The New York Times ranks Missouri’s vaccination rate as one of the lowest in the country.