If you have had COVID-19, should you still get vaccinated? MO doctor says yes

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend people who have already had the coronavirus to still get vaccinated. During a press conference last week, Mercy Springfield Hospital’s infectious disease specialist, Dr. William Sistrunk said the COVID-19 vaccination adds a longer lasting immune response.

Missouri reported more than 23-hundred new coronavirus cases Thursday and many of the cases are due to the highly-contagious delta variant infecting mainly unvaccinated people. The New York Times ranks Missouri’s vaccination rate as one of the lowest in the country.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!