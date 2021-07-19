Monday, July 19th, 2021

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

Clearwater, FL — A Tampa man is in custody after crashing his way through a gate at the St. Petersburg-Clearwater International Airport Saturday morning. Deputies were told of a suspicious vehicle driving on the airport’s runway at around 4:48 a.m. near some commercial airplanes. Deputies tried to stop the driver, 36-year-old Herrera Hamilton Moreno, but Moreno then headed to the U.S. Coast Guard station, crashing through the security gate.

From there, Moreno stopped the vehicle in a large hangar and ran to a parked C-130, a type of military transport plane. He managed to get into the cockpit, where deputies arrested him. No one was harmed, and none of the aircraft were damaged. Further investigation found that Moreno’s vehicle was reported stolen Friday evening.

Moreno now faces charges of fleeing and eluding, trespassing, grand theft auto, habitual traffic offender, burglary, and two counts of criminal mischief. He also faces potential federal charges as well.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!