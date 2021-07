A law enforcement reform bill signed last week includes keeping track of bad behavior. Senator Tony Luetkemeyer sponsored the bill, which had bipartisan and law enforcement support.

The 177-page bill covers many aspects of policing and public safety. Senator Luetkemeyer says it corrects another major problem: the salaries of sheriffs. The governor signed the new law last week.

