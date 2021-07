Among the items Governor Parson cut in this new state budget was extra funding for Capitol complex security, increasing armed staff after a year of threats or protests on statehouse grounds. Parson says it’s not needed.

The governor was busy last week approving a handful of bills ranging from police standards to a new gas tax.

