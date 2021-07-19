Skeletal remains found at Crab Orchard wildlife refuge in Illinois

The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office has started an investigation after the discovery of skeletal remains in the Crab Orchard National Wildlife Refuge in Illinois. The discovery was made just before 9 a.m. Thursday. The sheriff’s office is being assisted by U.S. Fish and Wildlife, Illinois State Police Crime Scene Services and Williamson County Coroner Mike Burke. No information is available as to the identity of the deceased. You can learn more at thesouthern.com.

