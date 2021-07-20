SoutheastHEALTH releases update; emergency department nearing reopening

SoutheastHEALTH has released an update on the status of the SoutheastHEALTH of Stoddard County facility in Dexter. Significant progress is being made at Southeast Health Center of Stoddard County in the aftermath of an EF2 tornado that moved through the Dexter area Saturday night. A major step has been made with the reopening of Southeast Family Medicine of Dexter, located in the Medical Office Building adjacent to the main hospital. The clinic has resumed normal office hours. The release stated SoutheastHEALTH received encouraging news from structural engineers, who have evaluated the building with a good overall report. Progress also is being made in the Emergency Department, as this is the priority, and it is anticipated reopening this week. The Behavioral Health Unit, Inpatient Unit and Same Day Infusion Services remain closed at this time. You can learn more in the Dexter Statesman.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!