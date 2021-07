A St. Robert woman was arrested in Butler County on multiple charges yesterday morning. 36-year-old Andrea Gibbons was charged with possession of a controlled substance for meth, possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia, and possession of a controlled substance at a correctional facility. She also had a warrant from the Dexter Police Department for stealing. Gibbons was taken to the Butler County Jail following her arrest.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!