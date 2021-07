A new law beginning in August will allow Missouri’s colleges and universities to charge more in tuition. State Representative Doug Richey sponsored the language that removes a limit on annual tuition increases. He says he does not expect schools to charge unreasonable tuition rates.

Richey says rates will not change in the upcoming school year as a result of the new law.

