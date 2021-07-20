Tuesday, July 20th, 2021

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

Miami, FL — Cops are hunting for a Florida man who stole candles from a Miami Bath and Body Works — and made off with the stolen loot by spraying everyone in his way with bear mace. “This is one of those ‘only in Miami’ stories,” Doral Police spokesperson Rey Valdes told CNN.

The suspect robbed the Miami International Mall store on Saturday and injured at least thirty people, including one who took a direct hit of the bear repellent to the face and needed to be hospitalized. About fifteen of the people sprayed were employees of the store.

Given the serious nature of the attack and the injuries suffered, the crime could be considered aggravated battery and the suspect is “potentially looking at thirty to thirty-five felonies,” Valdes said. He was last seen leaving the mall in a taxi.

