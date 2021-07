A Jennings man was arrested in Ste. Genevieve County for drugs and child endangerment. 42-year-old Apollus Riley was charged with possession of a controlled substance for two ecstasy pills by the MSHP and family offense of endangering the welfare of a child by St. Louis County. He was taken to the Ste. Genevieve County Jail.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!