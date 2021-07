Missouri’s housing market has been hot since the pandemic began rolling through the state last year. Bidding wars have been common lately and many Missouri houses are selling for more than the asking price. President of Missouri Realtors Janet Judd says the state has a lack of houses on the market.

So far this year, about 34-thousand homes have been sold in Missouri. That’s compared to nearly 88-thousand all of last year.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!