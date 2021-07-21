Missouri State Fairgrounds in Sedalia Has Received $8 Million in Upgrades in Past Year

There have been eight-million dollars in capital improvements at the State Fairgrounds in Sedalia in the past year. There’s also been a large donation for a new director’s pavilion. That’s always been a tent in years past. Missouri State Fair director Mark Wolfe credits Sedalia’s Nucor for its generosity.

Nucor has opened a 400-million dollar steel plant near Highway 65. More than one-thousand people are expected to attend the Governor’s ham breakfast on August 19 in Sedalia. That will take place in the new director’s pavilion.

