Sikeston man arrested on drug and vehicle violations Monday

A Sikeston man was arrested on multiple drug and vehicle violations Monday morning in Scott County. 32-year-old Jonathan Higgins was charged with felony possession of a controlled substance for meth, felony distribution of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of less than 35 grams of marijana, no seatbelt, displayed plates of another person, and failure to transfer a title. He was taken to the Sikeston Department of Public Safety and released.

