New Madrid County Road Work – Route H and Route W

Contractor crews will be making driving surface improvements with a 9-foot width restriction on Route H in New Madrid County. This section of roadway is located between Route E and Route 61. Weather permitting, work will take place Monday, July 26 through Saturday, Aug. 14 from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.

Route W in New Madrid County will be closed as contractor crews replace the bridge over drainage ditch 2. This bridge is located between Route E and Route Z. Weather permitting, work will take place Monday, July 26 at 8 a.m. and will reopen Thursday, Oct. 14 at 6 a.m. This bridge is included in Gov. Mike Parson’s $351 million Focus on Bridges program, which will repair or replace 250 bridges across the state.

