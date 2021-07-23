Sikeston man arrested for failure to register as a sex offender

A Sikeston man was arrested Wednesday evening in Scott County for multiple charges, including failure to register as a sex offender. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that 42-year-old Mario Williams was charged with felony failure to register as a sex offender, driving while revoked, and failure to stop at a stop sign. He also had a warrant from the Sikeston Department of Public Safety for failure to appear on contempt of court. Williams was taken to the Sikeston DPS following his arrest.

