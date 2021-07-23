The Life & Times of Judge John Dillard Cook

Judge John Dillard Cook was a pioneer judge in Southeast Missouri during the early 1800’s. Listen to Judge Stephen Limbaugh, Jr. explore Judge Cook’s long-lost legacy as a prominent lawyer, judge, politician and community leader. The Red House Interpretive Center will take a glimpse into the career of Judge Cook tomorrow, Saturday, July 24 at 10:00 a.m. This free speaking engagement will be held at the Red House Interpretive Center in downtown Cape Girardeau, across from Old St. Vincent’s Church. Bring your lawn chairs and picnic basket to enjoy the presentation. If weather does not permit for the event to be outside, an indoor location will be announced on social media (www.facebook.com/redhouseinterpretivecenter) and on their Rainout Hotline (573.975.1024). For additional information contact the Parks and Recreation Department at 573.339.6340.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!