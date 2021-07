Northeast and central Missouri have been seeing an increase in sex crimes against children. Missouri State Technical Assistance Team (STAT) chief Skip McGuire said that the crimes aren’t typically the type of crimes people call 911 for.

McGuire says Missouri lawmakers have approved more funding in recent years for his STAT investigative team, adding that has helped detect more of the crimes.

