Missouri State Fair to Have New Thrill Rides in August

Missouri’s state fair director says you’ll see new thrill rides at next month’s fair in Sedalia, and predicts people will love the carnival. State Fair director Mark Wolfe said that he’s been in frequent contact with Wade Shows, which also operates rides at the Oklahoma, Alabama and Florida state fairs.

The Missouri State Fair runs from August 12 through 22. Some of the rides this year will include Centrifuge, the Rock Star, and a swing ride called “Vertigo.” There will also be traditional rides like bumper cars.

