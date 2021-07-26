Missouri State Senator Wants to Enhance Criminal Penalties for Killing Police Dogs

Missouri’s Senate Judiciary Committee chair wants to enhance the criminal penalty for killing a police dog, after a high-profile incident in his district in June. K9 Max was killed in the line of duty on June 30 in St. Joseph. State Senator Tony Luetkemeyer notes the current charge in Missouri for killing a law enforcement animal is a class E felony. He wants that increased.

Senator Luetkemeyer said that he’s touched by the St. Joseph community’s response to the death of K9 Max, and hopes to name the legislation after Max.

