Morehouse man arrested for drugs and weapons in Scott County Saturday night
A Morehouse man was arrested Saturday night in Scott County for drugs and weapons charges. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that 34-year-old Cordarow Ransom was charged with felony unlawful possession of a firearm, felony unlawful use of a weapon, felony possession of a controlled substance for Xanax, felony driving while revoked, failure to display valid plates, no insurance, and no seatbelt. He was taken to the Mississippi County Jail on a 24 hour hold.