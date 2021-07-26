National Soap Box Derby Winners

After the pandemic resulted in canceling the 2020 racing season for the first time since World War II, more than 260 boys and girls from across the country participated in the 83rd FirstEnergy All-American Soap Box Derby here today for the chance to win $36,000 in college scholarships.

Racers between the ages of 7 and 20 spent months building their gravity-powered race cars and competing in local Soap Box Derby competitions to earn their trip to the championship finals at the world-famous Derby Downs track in Akron, Ohio.

Winners of the 83rd FirstEnergy All-American Soap Box Derby were announced Saturday evening:

Stock Division: Racers (7-13) compete in cars built from kits, which assist the Derby novice by providing a step-by-step assembly of a basic style car Local Winner: Johnny Buehler, 8, Kansas City, Missouri Rally Winner: Bella Siddle, 11, Camano Island, Washington



Super Stock Division: Racers (9-20) build and compete in a larger, heavier model car, also from a kit Local Winner: Nathen Christian, 16, Bowling Green, Kentucky Rally Winner: Karlye Murphy, 16, Hilton, New York



Masters Division: Racers (10-20) compete in sleeker, more sophisticated cars, built from kits Local Winner: Emma Roseland, 13, Council Bluffs, Iowa Rally Winner: Landen Watson, 17, Evansville, Kentucky’



The Soap Box Derby season runs year-round, culminating in the annual championship, finals, with Local and Rally racers in each division:

Local Racers: Winners of races in their home communities automatically qualify for the championship finals

Rally Racers: Winners accumulate points in rallies held around the United States to earn the chance to compete for a national title

