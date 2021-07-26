SEMI-FINALISTS for the 2021 Aurora Medical Spa Heartland Idol contest are…

Congratulations to our 2021 Aurora Medical Spa Heartland Idol semi-finalists! They’re competing for a shot on the BIG STAGE at the SEMO District Fair for $1000 and the title!



Angie Runnels

Ammiel Russell

Destiny Matysik

Whitney Woods

Jacob Thompson

Seth Jensen

Heath Gage

Ethan Huber

Ashley Ervin

Bobby Spain

Jennifer Brooks

Logan Dame

Jessica Ramsey

Lisa Allen

Rosaline Bailey

Emily Davis-Dunlap

Tyler Brent

Taylor Brotherton

Sarah Miller

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!