Missourian, former President Bush’s chief of staff touring state to promote new book

A Missouri author says she has so many great stories about President George H.W. Bush that she felt compelled to write a book about some of them. Jean Becker served as Bush’s chief of staff after Bush left office and until his death in 2018. She also served as First Lady Barbara Bush’s deputy press secretary. Becker is touring Missouri this week to promote her new book titled “The Man I Knew”.

Her Missouri events this week include bookstores in Jefferson City and Washington.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!