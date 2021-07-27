Red Cross Blood Drive in Honor of Michelle Clippard July 27 in Jackson

The American Red Cross is teaming up with family and friends of Michelle Clippard to host a blood drive in her honor today from noon to 6 p.m. at the Jackson Civic Center, 381 E. Deerwood Dr., in Jackson.

In the summer of 2018 during an 88-day stay at Barnes Hospital, Michelle (pictured to the left, and second on the right on the attached) had two major surgeries that required multiple blood transfusions. While the Clippard family will never know who donated the blood that saved Michell’s life, they are forever grateful to those generous blood donors. This drive is a way to say thank you and help other patients in need of blood.

Right now, the Red Cross is experiencing a severe blood shortage as the number of trauma cases, organ transplants and elective surgeries rise – and deplete the nation’s blood inventory. Donors of all blood types – especially type O – are urged to make an appointment at this drive to prevent further impact to patients.

As a thank you, everyone who attempts to donate blood will receive a $10 Amazon.com gift card code and will be entered to win free gas for a year (a $5,000 value) – incentives are not transferable nor readily converted to cash.

There is no substitute for donated blood. Donors with types O, A negative and B negative blood are encouraged to make a Power Red donation at this blood drive. Power Red donors give a concentrated dose of red blood cells during a single donation, allowing them to maximize their impact.

How to donate blood

Simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) and enter/mention sponsor code ClippardFamily, or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment or for more information. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

Donors can also save up to 15 minutes at the blood drive by completing a RapidPass®. With RapidPass®, donors complete the pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of donation, from a mobile device or computer. To complete a RapidPass®, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Red Cross Blood Donor App.

Blood drive safety

The Red Cross has updated its pandemic safety protocols in alignment with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Occupational Safety and Health Administration. Fully vaccinated individuals, including staff and donors, no longer need to wear masks or socially distance. Unvaccinated individuals continue to be required to wear masks and socially distance. Donors are asked to schedule an appointment prior to arriving at the drive.

