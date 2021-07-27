Two arrested on heroin and meth charges in Ripley County
A drug bust in Ripley County led to the arrest of two people over the weekend. Officials with the Missouri State Highway Patrol report that 38-year-old Alfred Queen, of Doniphan, and 37-year-old Maggie Flannigan, of Fairdealing, were each taken into custody Sunday afternoon on felony charges of possession of heroin and possession of meth. They are also each facing charges of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana.