A Marion teen was killed in a single-vehicle accident in Franklin County, IL, on Friday. Authorities say 19-year-old Silas Jones was southbound on North Thompsonville Road when he left the west side of the roadway and hit a guardrail. The vehicle overturned and ejected the driver. Jones was pronounced dead at the scene by Franklin County Coroner Marty Leffler.

