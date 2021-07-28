Poplar Bluff man fined on purchase and sale ginseng

A Poplar Bluff man was fined for the purchase and sale of ginseng. United States District Judge Stephen Clark fined 57-year-old Thomas Ridenhower $55,000. He will have to pay $32,503.76 in restitution. Ridenhower was also sentenced to 5 years probation. He pled guilty in March to a single charge of violating the federal Lacey Act. Ridenhower admitted that he was a commercial buyer of ginseng in Reynolds County, operating under the name of Midwest Herb. Ginseng is a plant that is native to Missouri and harvested during a state authorized season for sale and export. A commercial buyer of ginseng in Missouri is required to truthfully complete a Missouri Ginseng Quarterly Report in which the buyer discloses the amount of ginseng purchased from other persons. Ridenhower admitted that he failed to properly record a $28,750 purchase of ginseng from another person on the quarterly reporting form and that he intended to export the purchased ginseng in interstate and foreign commerce. Ridenhower’s intent to export the ginseng that was not reported on the Missouri Ginseng Quarterly Report was a violation of the federal Lacey Act, which makes it illegal to submit any false record of any plant that is intended to be transported in interstate or foreign commerce.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!