Wednesday, July 28th, 2021

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

Saint Joseph, MO — This is not what comes to mind when you hear that an inmate was repeatedly shanked. A Missouri corrections officer named Haven Shank has been arrested for allegedly having sex on multiple occasions with a male offender, a relationship that apparently has left the defendant pregnant.

26-year-old Shank was charged this month with a felony for engaging in sexual contact with a prisoner. During an interview with a Department of Corrections investigator, the inmate, Jeron Ward, said that he had sex with Shank “on approximately five separate occasions.” Ward also said that he placed calls to Shank.

In one conversation, according to a probable cause statement, Shank asked Ward “if he picked a name for Haven Shank’s unborn child.” The pair’s sexual encounters allegedly spanned several months and ended earlier this year. Shank spent several days in custody prior to her release on her own recognizance following her July 21 arraignment. A Circuit Court judge has ordered Shank to have no contact with Ward.

